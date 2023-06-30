Golden Eagle Casino invites community to holiday celebration

Golden Eagle is hosting an Independence Day celebration July 2.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can get your fill of Fourth of July fun with a variety of events around the area this weekend.

One of those is in Brown County at Golden Eagle Casino. General manager Joe Magbitang visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

Magbitang said the celebration is intended for the entire family. It will be held in the casino’s parking lot, and includes face painting, balloon animals and other activities for kids, along with free hots dogs and chips.

Golden Eagle Casino’s Independence Day Celebration takes place Sunday, July 2. It includes a car show from 5-8 p.m., which is free to enter. Live music from the band ReWind starts at 7 p.m., with a fireworks show at dusk.

Golden Eagle Casino is located at 1121 Goldfinch Rd. near Horton, Kan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
David Knittel
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to light occupied house on fire
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Joshua Jacobs, VA Undersecretary for Benefits
VA Undersecretary urges veterans to apply now to maximize PACT Act benefits

Latest News

Governor Kelly issues disaster declaration for wildland fires in Ford County
Governor Kelly issues disaster declaration for wildland fires in Ford County
Solar-powered cars rev up at Formula ‘Sun’ Grand Prix
Severe Storm Watch Until 11PM
Ocean, a male red husky mix, is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Ocean will bring a sea of love to your family
Ocean, a male red husky mix, is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Ocean will bring a sea of love to your family