Golden Eagle Casino invites community to holiday celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can get your fill of Fourth of July fun with a variety of events around the area this weekend.

One of those is in Brown County at Golden Eagle Casino. General manager Joe Magbitang visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

Magbitang said the celebration is intended for the entire family. It will be held in the casino’s parking lot, and includes face painting, balloon animals and other activities for kids, along with free hots dogs and chips.

Golden Eagle Casino’s Independence Day Celebration takes place Sunday, July 2. It includes a car show from 5-8 p.m., which is free to enter. Live music from the band ReWind starts at 7 p.m., with a fireworks show at dusk.

Golden Eagle Casino is located at 1121 Goldfinch Rd. near Horton, Kan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.