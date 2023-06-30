Gas prices more than $1 lower than last year on Fourth of July weekend

Gas prices for the Fourth of July weekend this year are more than $1 lower than they were a...
Gas prices for the Fourth of July weekend this year are more than $1 lower than they were a year ago at this time, according to AAA Kansas.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices for the Fourth of July weekend this year are more than $1 lower than they were a year ago at this time.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Friday in Kansas was $3.25, which was $1.33 less than the $4.58 of a year ago.

Diesel fuel also was down substantially, checking in at $3.58 per gallon in Kansas on Friday, compared to $5.36 a year ago.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Friday was $3.54 a gallon, which was $1.31 less than the $4.85 last year.

Diesel fuel prices nationwide, meanwhile, were $3.86 per gallon on Friday, down from the $5.77 of a year ago.

According to AAA, the price of gas the previous Fourth of July weekends included: $2.65 in 2018; $2.50 in 2019; $1.96 in 2020; $2.87 in 2021 and $4.55 in 2022.

