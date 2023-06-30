Freedom Fest kicks off 5 day event in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City’s Freedom Fest kicked off tonight at Heritage Park.

Freedom Fest JC is one of the largest Independence Day Celebrations in the state. The event lasts for 5 days, June 30-July 4, and has a carnival, food vendors, beer tent, craft vendors, Freedom on Wheels event, sideshow family entertainment, nightly concerts, 10K Freedom run, parade, veterans ceremony, and fireworks. The event is free to the public.

”You know it’s just huge I’m a Junction Citian, grew up on Fort Riley, came to Junction City grew up here. It is just awesome to be a festival that’s free to the public to come and enjoy and just say thank you back to the community here in Junction City and it’s just huge for me,” said Bob Story, cochair of Freedom Fest.

Freedom Fest runs through July 4th with different activities planned each day.

