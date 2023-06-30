Even with high gas prices and heavy traffic, it’s time to hit the road again

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even with high gas prices, it’s time to hit the road again

By Phil Anderson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – If you are planning to hit the road this summer, you’ve got plenty of options.

There’s air travel – watch out for those delays and cancellations.

There’s rail travel.

There’s boat travel.

There’s bus travel.

Then there’s my favorite – loading up the family car and taking off on those wide-open highways.

Of course, this presupposes that your car is road-worthy.

We got our 2008 Volvo XC-90 serviced a week before we took off on a road trip in June to the East Coast. Nothing major – just an oil change, a new oil filter and a check of the various fluids in the vehicle.

We’d given some thought to renting a vehicle, but have you seen how much that costs these days? For a vehicle the size we wanted, you’re looking at around $80 a day and up. And that doesn’t include insurance.

Now I know there are many folks who decline the insurance offered by the rental car companies. But a well-respected friend advised me and anyone within earshot to get the insurance offered by the rental car companies, because in the event of an accident, you’re still on the hook for any deductible you carry on your insurance. For most of us, that’d be somewhere around $500 to $1,000 – providing we have full coverage on our insurance policy.

Thankfully, getting that coverage wasn’t an issue, as we opted to go with the vehicle that we drive around Topeka and on short trips to Kansas City and Wichita.

Here’s one of my main reasons for sticking with our family car, in addition to saving around $1,000 for a 12-day trip: I am familiar with it. My wife is familiar with it. We don’t have to be looking for ways to turn on the lights or turn up the radio or adjust the air conditioning, because we are used to our car. We know how it works.

That isn’t the case with rental cars. You can spend a week in them before you actually get much of a feel for where all of the things in it are located. And that isn’t to say you can turn something off that you didn’t mean to turn off and never figure out how to turn it on again, as was the case with the radio on a van we rented about a decade ago for a trip to Indiana. Have you ever driven 1,500 miles with no radio? Even the dealership in the city we visited couldn’t help us.

At any rate, we took off for our recent trip headed east on I-70. We made it to Indianapolis before it was time to head to New York. Then it was south through Philadelphia and the Washington, D.C., area, through Hagerstown, Md., and up to Chicago before finally returning home to Topeka.

All told, we drove close to 3,000 miles.

Thankfully, our vehicle ran great and we made it back to Topeka in good shape.

A few observations along the line:

• Gas prices seemed to be about what I expected. Fuel prices were lowest in the Midwest, where the cheapest gas we purchased was $3.09 a gallon in Iowa; and only slightly more in New York City, where gas was around $3.50 a gallon at some stations. That was a bit of a surprise, as I figured gas would cost more in the Big Apple.

As expected, gas was highest in Chicago, where I saw a sign for $4.99 at one station.

That’s why I made sure we filled up in Indiana before we entered Illinois. Even there, it was $3.89 a gallon. But at least we avoided that dreaded $4-per-gallon mark.

• Another thing we noticed was the vast number of Love’s Travel Centers along the entire route we took. It was kind of like a taste of home, seeing that Love’s is based in Oklahoma and has a travel center and fuel station right here in Topeka, with more to come in the near future along the Kansas Turnpike’s service areas.

At the first Love’s we stopped at in Missouri, I noticed an app was available that gave customers 10 cents off per gallon. So I uploaded it on my phone. It may not sound like a lot, but you save a dollar at every station, and it adds up. My estimate is we saved around 10 bucks by using the 10 cents-off app. Not a lot, but, hey, every penny saved is appreciated, especially at the pump.

• There were tons of semis driving at night – especially in Indiana and Ohio. I’d say it was about 10 big trucks to every passenger car or SUV at some points. The rest areas along I-70 were completely packed with big rigs, which also lined the shoulders on exit and entry ramps, some even stopping for the night along the right shoulder of the interstate. Not that I do a lot of driving at night, but honestly, I’d never seen anything like it.

• We also saw lots of big pickup trucks pulling fifth-wheels, and very few of the conventional self-contained motor homes. Many of the fifth-wheels looked like they’d just come off the dealer’s lot, making me wonder if that’s the new trend.

• As expected, we also ran into far heavier traffic back east. Yet for the most part, the roadways were largely free of heavy traffic, except as we went through Pittsburgh, where we had to slow way down before going through a tunnel. The view of downtown Pittsburgh once we made it through the tunnel on Interstate 79 was fantastic, making the delay worth the wait.

• We got off the beaten track from time to time and took those two-lane highways that rolled through the small towns and villages of the eastern seaboard. There’s so much more to see on the two-lane roads, even if it takes you a little longer to get to your destination.

• There are lots of toll roads, bridges and tunnels along the East Coast, particularly in New York City and Pennsylvania, but you can avoid them by taking slightly different routes. The question at that point is if it’s worth it to drive more miles to avoid paying tolls.

• I will say that coming into New York on Interstate 80 allowed us to miss a lot of heavy traffic that may have been prevalent south of us along the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The first taste of heavy traffic came when we neared Hoboken, N.J., on a Thursday afternoon, around 2:30 to be exact.

It took about a half hour to get into the tunnel, then we crept along as we jockeyed for position with other motorists before finally making our way into the tunnel.

When we got to the other side, having passed underneath the Hudson River, we were greeted by a sea of cars in New York City.

Though we tried to avoid coming into town during rush hour, it didn’t seem to do much good as 8th Avenue was pretty much a mass of confusion, cars moving in and out between each other with practically no regard for the street markings.

If you like the sound of car horns honking, trust me – you’ll love the Big Apple.

Yet for the most part, the people were courteous and allowed us to move in and out of traffic.

• Another point that I need to mention here is that you might want to consider parking your vehicle on the Jersey side and taking the train over to New York. You probably won’t be driving in New York, anyway, and public transportation – once you figure it out – is the most efficient and cost-effective way of getting around town.

• I was also surprised by the rolling hills and mountains in the Poconos of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. These mountains weren’t of the kind of those found in the Rockies, but still showed a certain beauty. I’d never seen so many trees for mile after mile.

• Things began to open up once we entered the Midwest, particularly in western Illinois and all the way through Iowa and Missouri, and the excitement and energy – and, yes, traffic -- we experienced in New York, Philadelphia, Washington and Chicago gave way to a more peaceful and tranquil setting.

Even Kansas City seemed small by comparison to the other places we’d been.

So did Topeka.

And that was just fine with me.

It was good to get away for a few days, and it was even better to come back home.

If you are planning to hit the road this summer, whether north, south, east or west, I wish you safe travels and a truckload of wonderful memories.

