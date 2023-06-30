Early morning storms give way to dangerous heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With showers and storms pushing through NE Kansas this morning, humidity will start off and stay high throughout the afternoon. Combined with triple digit high temperatures, Friday looks to be another sweltering summer day for the region.

Early Morning Rain

Though most of it concentrated to the north in Nebraska and Iowa, storms rolling through the great plains this morning have brought some light to moderate rain over our northernmost counties and municipalities. This will result in high temperatures along the Kansas-Nebraska border being a little bit lower in comparison to the rest of NE Kansas, with values only expected to reach the lower 90s.

Rain is likely to develop once again this evening, though at a weaker intensity and more evenly spread throughout NE Kansas. These showers and storms will be instrumental in bringing cooler temperatures this evening and especially tomorrow afternoon.

Dangerous Heat

NE Kansas can expect one more day of extremely high temperatures this afternoon, with highs forecasted to reach the triple digits for much of the region. Humidity will be high again as well, leading to heat indices of well over 100 degrees.

With such conditions continuing, please remember to stay hydrated and avoid extended time outdoors as much as possible. Temperatures this high can result in heat exhaustion and heat stroke, both of which can prove deadly after prolonged heat exposure!

Cooler temperatures are on the way, though - Saturday should only see high temperatures in the upper 80s, much cooler in comparison to the last several days. With some scattered rain expected along the way, Saturday will set the stage for a more average pattern for the weekend and the start of next week, with highs hovering around 90.

Independence Day looks to be the hottest day of this period, with temperatures expected to reach into the middle 90s, with low chances of rain.

