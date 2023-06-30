Crews respond to basement fire Friday morning in west Topeka

Crews responded to a report of a basement fire Friday morning in the 2700 block of S.W. Boswell...
Crews responded to a report of a basement fire Friday morning in the 2700 block of S.W. Boswell in west Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a basement fire Friday morning in west Topeka.

13 NEWS is on the scene of a blaze reported around 9:15 a.m. Friday, June 30, at a home in the 2700 block of S.W. Boswell Avenue.

Flames and smoke were reported coming out of the basement when Topeka firefighters arrived.

The fire was under control by around 9:30 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
David Knittel
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to light occupied house on fire
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Joshua Jacobs, VA Undersecretary for Benefits
VA Undersecretary urges veterans to apply now to maximize PACT Act benefits

Latest News

One person was injured Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving crashed off an exit along...
Man injured Thursday afternoon in single-vehicle crash in Kansas City
One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on US-81 highway...
One person hospitalized after rear-end crash Thursday in Cloud County
A record number of 50.7 million motorists are expected to take to the nation’s highways over...
Record number of motorists expected to be on the road this Fourth of July weekend
Gas prices for the Fourth of July weekend this year are more than $1 lower than they were a...
Gas prices more than $1 lower than last year on Fourth of July weekend