Crews respond to basement fire Friday morning in west Topeka
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a basement fire Friday morning in west Topeka.
13 NEWS is on the scene of a blaze reported around 9:15 a.m. Friday, June 30, at a home in the 2700 block of S.W. Boswell Avenue.
Flames and smoke were reported coming out of the basement when Topeka firefighters arrived.
The fire was under control by around 9:30 a.m.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
