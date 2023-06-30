Crews respond to basement fire Friday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a basement fire Friday morning in west Topeka.

13 NEWS is on the scene of a blaze reported around 9:15 a.m. Friday, June 30, at a home in the 2700 block of S.W. Boswell Avenue.

Flames and smoke were reported coming out of the basement when Topeka firefighters arrived.

The fire was under control by around 9:30 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

