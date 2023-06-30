Cop dies after overdosing on drugs he stole from evidence lockers, officials say

A Pennsylvania police officer died earlier this month; the county coroner says the cause was an overdose of drugs. (Source: WJAC)
By Brock Owens, WJAC
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) - The death of a Pennsylvania police officer by a drug overdose is under investigation.

West Hills Police Sergeant Michael Beblar, 40, died on June 13 from cardiac arrest as a result of an overdose. Officials said a toxicology report found fentanyl, hydrocodone and xylazine in his body.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said his death was a result of him stealing and ingesting illegal drugs from a department evidence locker.

According to District Attorney Greg Neugebaur, investigators found drugs that were evidence from current and past cases in Beblar’s personal items.

“I think it’s safe to say this wasn’t a one-off occurrence. How long it was going on? Frankly, we’ll never know,” Neugebaur said.

Pennsylvania State Police officials said they’re investigating the West Hills Police Department concerning its evidence-holding protocol.

Authorities in the state said the incident comes as a shock to those who knew Beblar.

“The Beblar family has been extremely gracious throughout this process. They have expressed shock and surprise at his apparent drug usage. They are clearly a very strong family,” Neugebaur said.

The county DA said nine active cases are currently missing evidence or were tampered with.

Neugebaur added that it does not appear Beblar received drugs from sources outside of the police department.

Copyright 2023 WJAC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
David Knittel
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to light occupied house on fire
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Joshua Jacobs, VA Undersecretary for Benefits
VA Undersecretary urges veterans to apply now to maximize PACT Act benefits

Latest News

Supreme Court issues landmark decision in blockbuster term
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
Heat waves like the one that’s killed 14 in the southern US are becoming more frequent and enduring
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
French president urges parents to keep teens at home as government orders buses to stop at 9 p.m.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Conservative Political Action...
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for office until 2030
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples