Celebrate safely! Reminders to keep your 4th from ending at the ER

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one wants their holiday to end with a trip to the emergency room, which is why health and safety experts remind you to take precautions around your July 4th celebrations, especially when it comes to fireworks.

“It is an explosive and it can be unpredictable,” says Annie Buckland, BSN, RN, CEN.

Buckland is the injury and violence prevention coordinator at Stormont Vail in Topeka. She says their emergency room sees an uptick in injuries as soon as fireworks stands open.

“(We see) eye injuries, burns to the hand, sometimes burns to the face,” she said.

Buckland says a few precautions can keep your festivities from fizzling.

“Follow the instructions on the packaging; make sure that you don’t relight fireworks if they don’t go off; move away from them once they start burning so you’re a safe distance; and use proper protective gear,” she said.

Another way to think of it is WOW: Have water handy to douse fires; light only one firework at a time - and never try to-relight what you think are duds; and walk away once it’s lit.

Also remember that alcohol and fireworks don’t mix.

“We really want to make sure the person running the fireworks show is sober - that they haven’t partaken in adult beverages,” Buckland said. “We want to keep that person ready for action should anything happen.”

An accident like a minor burn can be helped by running the skin under cool water and applying medicated ointment. Anything worse, get checked.

“Pain is a good indicator and then if you see a lot of redness, an openness - it’s more than just blisters,” she said.

While kids want to be front and center in the fun, Buckland says set limits.

“Having that conversation, and setting up clear guidelines and expectations before you get those fireworks out is extremely important,” Buckland said. “If you’re questioning their safety in any way, err on the side of caution because it’s much better to prevent these injuries than to ever allow the injuries to happen.”

Fireworks aren’t the only risk on Independence Day. Buckland says be aware of the hot weather. If you start to get a headache or just don’t feel well, get inside and cool down, and make sure you’re drinking plenty of water.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.