Car care tips offered to help motorists avoid heat-related problems in vehicles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Summer road trips are great, but not without risks

Summer road trips offer a chance for people to take a break from their regular routine and experience the delight of going to new places, but hot weather can throw a wrench into even the best-laid plans.

Getting a game plan upfront can help prevent problems – both for the vehicle you’ll be driving and for those riding in it, especially young children.

Temperatures in the 90- to 100-degree range are forecast over the Fourth of July throughout much of the Midwest, as well as other parts of the nation.

Experts say traveling in hot weather can contribute to car problems and result in costly repairs and bring the road trip to a screeching halt.

Instead of rolling down the highway, you might find yourself stuck in a hotel room, waiting for a part to come in so your vehicle can be repaired.

Before taking off for your road trip, it’s a good idea to get your vehicle checked out by a reputable mechanic, who can help identify potential problems before you leave your driveway.

Here are a few tips from AAA to help avoid heat-related car problems:

1. Get your battery tested and, if necessary, replace it before it dies.

Most batteries last 3 to 5 years, but each day of extreme weather pushes a battery closer to its end. Have your battery tested and replace it, if necessary.

Also consider purchasing a portable battery charger and air compressor that you can use when you are in an area where a jump-start or air compressor isn’t available. But a word of caution: Be sure the portable battery charger is fully charged before you set sail.

2. Make sure your vehicle’s tires are properly inflated.

Driving on under-inflated tires can cause tires to overheat and increase the likelihood of a blowout. This problem becomes even more of a concern when road temperatures are extremely high.

For accurate results, tires should be checked at the beginning of travel before driving any great distance. They should be inflated to the pressure recommended by the vehicle manufacturer – not the number molded into the tire sidewall.

Recommended tire pressures can be found in the owner’s manual or on a sticker normally located on the driver’s door jamb or the inside of the glove compartment door. Some vehicles use different pressures for the front and rear tires.

While checking the tire pressures -- including the spare -- drivers also should inspect the tire treads for adequate depth and any signs of uneven wear that might indicate a suspension or alignment problem.

3. Check all fluids.

When fluid levels are low, the possibility of overheating increases. Drivers should check all vehicle fluids including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid to ensure they are filled to the appropriate levels. If any fluids need to be topped off, be sure to use the type of fluid specified in the owner’s manual.

4. Have a roadside rescue plan to summon qualified help should it be needed. Make sure your auto club membership accounts, such as those with AAA, are active and suitable for the distance you plan to travel.

5. Stock a summer emergency kit.

Even with proper preventive maintenance, summer breakdowns can still occur, so AAA recommends every driver have a fully charged cellphone on hand so they can call for help when needed and also keep a well-stocked emergency kit in their vehicle to ensure everyone’s safety while they’re waiting for help to arrive.

The emergency kit should include water; non-perishable food items; jumper cables; a flashlight with extra batteries; road flares or an emergency beacon; basic hand tools; and a first aid kit.

AAA also is warning parents and caregivers of the even higher, dangerous temperatures inside vehicles and the deadly risk that can pose to children.

· According to NoHeatStroke.org, 948 children have died nationwide due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke since 1998.

· There were 33 PVH deaths nationwide 2022, and 8 have occurred so far this year.

· Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children under the age of 14, with an average of 38 fatalities nationwide per year since 1998.

· In Kansas, 14 children have died in a hot vehicle since 1998, the last occurring July 31, 2022 in Scranton..

· Kansas’ per capita pediatric vehicular heatstroke death rate of 24 per 1 million, from 1998-2022, ranks 10th highest in the United States. Louisiana at 39.5 had the highest PVH fatality rate, while Oklahoma was second highest at 36.5.

“We know that, historically, one of the greatest contributing factors to children being forgotten in cars is a change in routine,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “With schools out for summer, disruptions are common in work routines and childcare routines that many have become accustomed to.

“It is critical that parents and caregivers be aware of the increased risk. One hundred percent of heatstroke deaths of children in cars are preventable.”

Steward said cars can heat up to deadly temperatures in a short period of time.

“Even on a day that may not seem particularly hot,” Steward said, “it can get extremely hot inside a vehicle – and deadly -- in just a matter of minutes.”

Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can be 50 or more degrees higher than the outside temperature, and maximum temperatures can exceed 180 degrees Fahrenheit.

In the first 30 minutes after a vehicle is closed, 80% of total heat increase occurs.

According to investigations of pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths, Steward noted, a few key circumstances account for most of the tragedies:

· 53% of child hot car deaths in vehicles were caused by adults forgetting the children Nearly half were not dropped off at childcare.

· 26% of victims gained access and were playing in an unattended vehicle.

· 20% of the fatalities, the child was knowingly left in the vehicle.

AAA Urges Drivers to:

· Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle – not even for a minute.

· If you see a child unattended in a hot vehicle, call 9-1-1.

· Be sure that all occupants leave the vehicle when unloading. Don’t overlook sleeping babies.

· Always lock your car and ensure children do not have access to keys or remote entry devices.

· Teach children that vehicles are never to be used as a play area.

· Teach that if they can’t get out of the rear doors, to try the front doors; and that failing to honk the horn to get the attention of others.

· If a child is missing, always check the pool first --if there is one -- and then the car, including the trunk.

· Keep a stuffed animal in the child car seat, and when the child is put in the seat, place the animal in the front with the driver. Or place your purse, briefcase or cell phone in the back seat as a reminder that you have your child in the car.

· Make “look before you lock” a routine whenever you get out of the car.

· Have a plan that your childcare provider will call you if your child does not show up as scheduled.

