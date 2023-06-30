Avoid the area: Car fire shuts down one I-470 lane

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car fire shut down I-470 eastbound Friday afternoon as crews responded to the scene.

Shortly before 1 p.m., emergency responders were called to respond to a car fire on I-470 near Burlingame Rd. Traffic is being diverted along Burlingame as crews cleared the scene.

13 NEWS on the scene saw the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Topeka Police Department, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the Topeka Fire Department respond to the incident.

This is a developing story. Further details about the accident will be provided once available.

