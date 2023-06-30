Avoid the area: Car fire shuts down one I-470 lane

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car fire shut down I-470 eastbound Friday afternoon as crews responded to the scene.

Shortly before 1 p.m., emergency responders were called to respond to a car fire on I-470 near Burlingame Rd. Traffic is being diverted along Burlingame as crews cleared the scene.

13 NEWS on the scene saw the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Topeka Police Department, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the Topeka Fire Department respond to the incident.

This is a developing story. Further details about the accident will be provided once available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
David Knittel
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to light occupied house on fire
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
Joshua Jacobs, VA Undersecretary for Benefits
VA Undersecretary urges veterans to apply now to maximize PACT Act benefits

Latest News

The Office of the Governor said Governor Kelly signed House Bill 2292, which is bipartisan...
Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs bill to expand apprenticeships through tax credits
The American Red Cross Greater Kansas Chapter officials said the Battle of the Breweries Blood...
Lawrence breweries set to participate in first Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive
The Lake Shawnee improved campsites will open in time for July 4th.
Lake Shawnee improved campsites open in time for July 4th
Senator Marshall’s Office said SCOTUS struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness...
Sen. Marshall supports SCOTUS striking down student loan forgiveness proposal