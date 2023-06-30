Air Museum begins restoration of Chinook

The Topeka Air Combat Museum has begun restoration on a Chinook.
By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Air Combat Museum begins the restoration of a historic Chinook helicopter Friday.

The helicopter has served as early as the Vietnam war in 1968 and was retired in 2014 after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. The museum received the chopper in 2019 but couldn’t begin restorations until after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The multi-phase restoration will start with pressure washing and tire air refills and then will progress to sanding and re-painting the vehicle.

“I could not let an opportunity go to come over with a company of crew chiefs and pilots to help restore this piece of history,” said Angel Luis Rivera, a 1st Sergeant for Bravo Company. “It might help a youngster or an adult that had no idea what a CH47 is and what it did for our country.”

The Chinook will continue to be worked on in an effort to keep history alive.

