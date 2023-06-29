Woman hospitalized after crash with semi’s trailer on Wichita interstate

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after her Volkswagen smashed into the trailer of a semi-truck in an attempt to enter a Wichita interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-135 at 47th St. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2021 International semi-truck driven by Johnny D. Gipson, 34, of Oklahoma City, had been stopped on the outside shoulder of the interstate.

Meanwhile, a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Audra Aramburu, 35, of Haysville, started forward and moved to the left in an attempt to enter the northbound lanes of the interstate.

However, KHP said the Jetta crashed into the trailer of the semi-truck.

Aramburu was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Gipson escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident.

