Woman accused of posing as student at three high schools

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high...
Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high schools.(Source: WBZ via CNN)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) - A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly posing as a student at three Boston high schools.

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges, including felony counts of forging documents. She is a former Department of Children and Families social worker.

Officials say during the 2022-23 school year, Hewitt attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School and English High School. She’s accused of falsely enrolling using the student transfer process and multiple pseudonyms.

“This is a quite, it seems, elaborate and unusually intensive case of fraudulent activity,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said a district staff member found irregularities in the paperwork on file in mid-June, and the school immediately contacted police.

Hewitt has been ordered to stay away from the school district’s facilities. Police executed a search warrant at her home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Eric Perkins
Case dropped after suspect in downtown Topeka shootout pronounced dead
Kasandra Alexander
Fentanyl found in stopped vehicle north of Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a press release to 13 News WIBW-TV that...
Walmart robbery suspect taken to hospital after leading pursuit in East Topeka
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) arrested four people on Riley County District Court...
Four arrested for suspected fentanyl-related overdose cases in Riley County
Greater Topeka Partnership officials said a group of local food truck owners partnered to...
More than 15 food trucks to grace Gage Park for Topeka Food Truck Festival

Latest News

Heat and storms
The recommendations include a formal apology to descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. and...
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Air travel problems continue; Delta plane lands without nose gear