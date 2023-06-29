Wichita man charged after allegedly stealing $23K from Dept. of Labor

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Wichita has been federally charged after he was accused of stealing more than $23,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Thursday, June 29, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Jack Crowder, 34, of Wichita, on two counts of theft of government money or property and a single count of engaging in illegal monetary transactions.

Court documents indicate that Crowder stands accused of stealing $17,688 from the U.S. Department of Labor on Sept. 7, 2922. He also allegedly stole another 5,412 from the Department the following day.

Officials noted that Crowder made his initial court appearance on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gwynne E. Birzer of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

The Office indicated that the IRS Criminal Investigation division continues to investigate the case as Assistant U.S. Attorneys Deb Barnett and Ola Odeyemi prosecute it.

