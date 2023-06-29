Wednesday’s Child - Riley

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Just be yourself,’ it’s a phrase we hear a lot these days. It’s a phrase our Wednesday’s Child lives by.

Meet 11-year-old Riley, this young lady is authentically herself. She’s easy going, positive and eager to follow her dreams.

Friends call her loving, helpful, and motivated. She likes to be active and play soccer or softball. Riley also likes to go shopping and to other fun places like the arcade.

Another hobby is drawing. Besides drawing on her arms, Riley especially likes to draw animals. She also likes to play with animals and take care of them.

Someday she wants to help injured animals. She also wants to help people and become a police officer. But until she can help others, she needs some help herself.

Riley hopes to be adopted by a family who will accept her for who she is and love her unconditionally. She hopes they’re caring, understanding and provide a lot of structure. Most of all, she hopes they’ll provide a safe and permanent place to belong, a place to call home.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

