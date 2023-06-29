Washington Co. residents urged to report outages following morning storm

Storms in Washington Co. bring down power lines on June 29, 2023.
Storms in Washington Co. bring down power lines on June 29, 2023.(Washington Co. Emergency Management)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Washington Co. have been urged to report outages following an early-morning storm that brought down power lines.

Officials with Washington Co. Emergency Management have urged residents to report power outages affecting their areas following an early-morning storm on Thursday, June 29.

The Emergency Management Department has asked residents to comment their locations and utility provider on a post on its Facebook page to ensure service is restored.

Officials noted that power poles along Eagle Rd. between 7th and 8th St. have been brought down by the storm. Residents have been asked to avoid the area as crews restore power and clear the roadway.

Anyone who needs to report a power outage should do so HERE or call 785-325-2134.

