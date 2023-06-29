Two vehicles reported missing after separate Manhattan theft, deprivation cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are on the hunt for two vehicles to return them to their rightful owners following separate cases of theft and criminal deprivation of property.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, officials were called to the 2100 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 30-year-old woman who reported her silver 2011 Chevrolet Cruze was stolen by a 29-year-old man she knew. The crime cost her about $2,500.

Then, around 2 p.m., officials were called to Briggs Auto in the 2500 block of Stagg Hill Rd. with reports of criminal deprivation of property.

When officials arrived here, they said employees of Briggs reported a 21-year-old man rented a 2020 Nissan Altima and did not return the vehicle as scheduled on June 21.

RCPD noted that the car was worth about $25,000.

Anyone with information about either crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

