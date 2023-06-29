Two K-State baseball players join national collegiate team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of Kansas State Wildcat baseball players have been added to USA Baseball’s 2023 Collegiate National Team roster Thursday, June 29.

Infielder Kaelan Culpepper and pitcher Tyson Neighbors worked their way into the 31-man roster that will represent Team USA in international competition from June 30-July 12. Both were named onto the roster after completing the 2023 Collegiate National Team Training Camp.

Culpepper wrapped up a big season with K-State in 2023 after having a .325 batting average, second best on the team, and a .576 slugging percentage, which led the team. He also finished with 10 home runs and 41 RBI.

Neighbors has accumulated five All-American honors after racking up 11 saves in the 2023 season, posting a 1.85 ERA and striking out 86 batters in only 48.2 innings.

Team USA will face Chinese Taipei and Japan in a friendly international series.

