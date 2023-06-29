One arrested after pursuit that ended with a crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a pursuit on June 28 that ended in a crash

After reports that a robbery at taken place at the Walmart located at 2630 SE California and the suspect had brandished a firearm, it was determined that the vehicle the suspect had left in had been stolen.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be associated with the incident, but the driver refused to stop.

The female passenger ran from the vehicle on foot in the 400 Block of SE Gray St.

The pursuit ended in the 1100 Block of SE Lime St after the suspect struck an unoccupied vehicle and a vehicle that belonged to Topeka Police.

As a result 31-year-old Taurean M.D. Ross was arrested on charges of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, theft, and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving.

A second suspect was not arrested but charges of possession of stolen property and theft will be forwarded to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

