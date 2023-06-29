Topeka Zoo says goodbye to female lemur, Cleo, after her passing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A necropsy following the passing of the Topeka Zoo’s female lemur found tumors on her liver.

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, June 29, that black and white-ruffed lemur Cleo has passed away. On Saturday she was seen having seizures and was immediately taken to a veterinary for treatment.

Upon the examination, officials said they found through bloodwork that Cleo’s liver values were abnormal. X-rays also showed signs of a potential infection in her lungs. Treatment was started.

Despite showing improvement the day after treatment was started, the Zoo said Cleo’s condition worsened over the next few. Due to the drastic deterioration of her health and quality of life, the decision was made to euthanize her. A necropsy was performed and tumors on her liver, as well as multiple nodules on her lungs, were found. More testing will conclude what these indicate.

The Zoo said Cleo was born at the Philidelphia Zoo in 2007 and joined her family in the Capital City in 2009. She was accompanied by a male Sorabe in October 2017 and gave birth to a daughter, Avana, in 2020. Once Avana was of age, she was transferred to the Greenville Zoo.

Officials noted that black and white-ruffed lemurs are critically endangered and are only found in Madagascar. They live in small family groups that make up larger communities. Their median life expectancy is 18 years old. Cleo was 16 at the time of her death.

“Cleo was a smart and sassy lemur who stole the hearts of many. She will be sorely missed,” states Animal Curator Wrylie Guffey. “Our focus is now on Sorabe, who will be getting extra care and attention.”

For the time being, the Zoo said Sorabe may not be available for visits. Staff continue to work on plans to best care for him in the future.

