Topeka Metro to be closed on July 4th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will be closed on July 4th.

Topeka Metro said they will be observing the July 4th holiday on that day. No buses will be operating and the administrative offices will be closed. They are encouraging bus passengers to plan alternative travel arrangements for July 4th.

Topeka Metro will resume regular operation on Wednesday, July 5.

The upcoming “No Service” holidays in 2023 include:

Labor Day - Monday, Sept. 4

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 23

Christmas Day - Monday, Dec. 25

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.