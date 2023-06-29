Topeka Metro to be closed on July 4th

Topeka Metro said they will be observing the July 4th holiday on that day.
Topeka Metro said they will be observing the July 4th holiday on that day.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will be closed on July 4th.

Topeka Metro said they will be observing the July 4th holiday on that day. No buses will be operating and the administrative offices will be closed. They are encouraging bus passengers to plan alternative travel arrangements for July 4th.

Topeka Metro will resume regular operation on Wednesday, July 5.

The upcoming “No Service” holidays in 2023 include:

  • Labor Day - Monday, Sept. 4
  • Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 23
  • Christmas Day - Monday, Dec. 25

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE - Eric Perkins
Case dropped after suspect in downtown Topeka shootout pronounced dead
Kasandra Alexander
Fentanyl found in stopped vehicle north of Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
WIBW-TV's News Director Jon Janes has spent nearly 24 years leading the 13 NEWS team.
WIBW-TV’s News Director to retire after 51 years in television news

Latest News

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning
David Knittel
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to light occupied house on fire
Cleo
Topeka Zoo says goodbye to female lemur, Cleo, after her passing