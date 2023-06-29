Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to light occupied house on fire

David Knittel
David Knittel(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning disturbance led to a Topeka man’s arrest after it was found he tried to set a house on fire with people still inside.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, officials were called to the 3200 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as David R. Knittel, 71, of Topeka, had attempted to set an occupied house on fire.

As a result of the investigation, officials said Knittel was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on two counts of attempted aggravated arson as well as a parole violation.

As of Thursday, Knittel remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond for the arson count and no bond for the parole violation.

