Thursday forecast: Another hot day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **SEVERE T-STORM WATCH FOR AREAS ALONG HWY 36 UNTIL 8AM** The extreme heat continues for most areas Thursday and Friday with areas near the Nebraska border relatively cooler behind a front. Not only will this be the focus for the temperature difference but it’ll be the focal point for storms through Friday before it pushes through northeast KS leading to a higher chance of rain Friday night for all of northeast KS.

Taking Action:

Areas along HWY 36 need to remain weather aware this morning. While the storms are expected to weaken as they progress eastward, the storms have had a history of producing very large hail (2″+) and even some rotation for a potential tornado. With extreme heat the rest of the week but especially today, make sure you’re staying safe. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Not tornadoes or any other severe weather hazard, heat! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind. Rain chances will continue to be monitored through Friday especially north of I-70. Any storms that do develop could be strong to severe with a hail/wind threat. With a cool down this weekend, Sunday is still looking like the nicer day due to the rain chance Saturday. With that said if you do have outdoor plans Saturday there will still be a lot of dry time as well, it won’t be a washout so you don’t need to cancel plans at this time but have a Plan B just in case.

A frontal boundary and extent of cloud cover will impact temperatures across the area leading to a wide range in temperatures both with lows and highs the rest of the work week so keep that in mind. Once the front pushes through Friday night, temperatures will be more uniform this weekend.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Showers/storms near the Nebraska border this morning (through 8am). Most of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s north to as hot as 103 near I-35. Heat indices could be as highs as 110°. Winds will be variable in direction from the front but will be about 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Chance for showers/storms mainly north of I-70 after midnight. Lows in the low 70s in north-central KS to upper 70s near I-35 mph.

Tomorrow: Will keep a low chance for lingering showers/storms in the morning with redevelopment in the afternoon. Most of the day will once again be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will range from upper 80s in north-central KS to around 101 near I-35.

This weekend will continue with on and off showers/storms Saturday into Saturday night with dry conditions by Sunday. The sun Sunday will lead to highs for most areas in the low 90s with the temperatures remaining in the low-mid 90s through Tuesday for the 4th of July.

There still remains a possibility of showers/storms Tuesday evening but not a guarantee so keep checking back for updates on that. Will keep a chance for showers/storms on Wednesday before a cold front pushes through Wednesday night which will lead to a cool down by Thursday.

