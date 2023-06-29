Teen hospitalized after SUV veers into path of oncoming semi-truck

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage girl was hospitalized after her SUV veered into the path of an oncoming semi-truck and was hit on a Wichita interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 at 25th St. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Porsche J. Crouse, 16, of Park City, was headed south in the first lane of the interstate. Meanwhile, a 2022 Volvo semi-truck driven by Richard C. Conner, 51, of Woodbine, had been headed north in the second lane of the interstate.

For an unknown reason, KHP said Crouse’s SUV veered off the road to the left. Crouse overcorrected to the right and then continued to cross the median and stopped in the path of the semi.

KHP said the semi hit the SUV on the driver’s side door.

Officials said Crouse was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Conner escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

