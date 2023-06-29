Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve salary raises

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners Thursday approved new salaries for county department heads.

Most positions saw a five percent increase over their current salaries, while some saw six or seven percent pay increases. The new salaries go into effect July 1.

DepartmentCurrent SalaryNew Salary (July 1, 2023)% Increase
County Commission Chair$63,729.90$66,916.405%
County Commission Member$57,936.32$60,833.145%
County Commission Member$57,936.32$60,833.145%
County Clerk$97,333.08$102,199.735%
District Attorney$162,333.08$170,449.735%
Register of Deeds$81,418.74$85,489.685%
Sheriff$124,999.94$132,499.946%
Treasurer$87,638.20$92,896.496%
Audit Finance$143,890.50$151,085.035%
Appraiser$107,233.36$112,595.035%
Counselor$145,156.44$152,414.265%
Corrections$139,160.06$148,901.267%
Elections$102,850.02$109,021.026%
Emergency Management$106,897.70$112,242.595%
Facilities Management$104,999.96$110,249.965%
Health Agency$105,574.30$110,853.025%
Human Resources$118,239.16$124,151.125%
Information Technology$129,033.58$135,485.265%
Noxious Weed$69,922.58$74,817.167%
Planning$103,946.44$109,143.765%
Parks and Recreation$110,500.00$116,025.005%
Public Works$144,652.30$151,884.925%
Solid Waste$106,523.04$112,914.426%

