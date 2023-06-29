Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve salary raises

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners Thursday approved new salaries for county department heads.

Most positions saw a five percent increase over their current salaries, while some saw six or seven percent pay increases. The new salaries go into effect July 1.

Department Current Salary New Salary (July 1, 2023) % Increase County Commission Chair $63,729.90 $66,916.40 5% County Commission Member $57,936.32 $60,833.14 5% County Commission Member $57,936.32 $60,833.14 5% County Clerk $97,333.08 $102,199.73 5% District Attorney $162,333.08 $170,449.73 5% Register of Deeds $81,418.74 $85,489.68 5% Sheriff $124,999.94 $132,499.94 6% Treasurer $87,638.20 $92,896.49 6% Audit Finance $143,890.50 $151,085.03 5% Appraiser $107,233.36 $112,595.03 5% Counselor $145,156.44 $152,414.26 5% Corrections $139,160.06 $148,901.26 7% Elections $102,850.02 $109,021.02 6% Emergency Management $106,897.70 $112,242.59 5% Facilities Management $104,999.96 $110,249.96 5% Health Agency $105,574.30 $110,853.02 5% Human Resources $118,239.16 $124,151.12 5% Information Technology $129,033.58 $135,485.26 5% Noxious Weed $69,922.58 $74,817.16 7% Planning $103,946.44 $109,143.76 5% Parks and Recreation $110,500.00 $116,025.00 5% Public Works $144,652.30 $151,884.92 5% Solid Waste $106,523.04 $112,914.42 6%

