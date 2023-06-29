Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve salary raises
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners Thursday approved new salaries for county department heads.
Most positions saw a five percent increase over their current salaries, while some saw six or seven percent pay increases. The new salaries go into effect July 1.
|Department
|Current Salary
|New Salary (July 1, 2023)
|% Increase
|County Commission Chair
|$63,729.90
|$66,916.40
|5%
|County Commission Member
|$57,936.32
|$60,833.14
|5%
|County Commission Member
|$57,936.32
|$60,833.14
|5%
|County Clerk
|$97,333.08
|$102,199.73
|5%
|District Attorney
|$162,333.08
|$170,449.73
|5%
|Register of Deeds
|$81,418.74
|$85,489.68
|5%
|Sheriff
|$124,999.94
|$132,499.94
|6%
|Treasurer
|$87,638.20
|$92,896.49
|6%
|Audit Finance
|$143,890.50
|$151,085.03
|5%
|Appraiser
|$107,233.36
|$112,595.03
|5%
|Counselor
|$145,156.44
|$152,414.26
|5%
|Corrections
|$139,160.06
|$148,901.26
|7%
|Elections
|$102,850.02
|$109,021.02
|6%
|Emergency Management
|$106,897.70
|$112,242.59
|5%
|Facilities Management
|$104,999.96
|$110,249.96
|5%
|Health Agency
|$105,574.30
|$110,853.02
|5%
|Human Resources
|$118,239.16
|$124,151.12
|5%
|Information Technology
|$129,033.58
|$135,485.26
|5%
|Noxious Weed
|$69,922.58
|$74,817.16
|7%
|Planning
|$103,946.44
|$109,143.76
|5%
|Parks and Recreation
|$110,500.00
|$116,025.00
|5%
|Public Works
|$144,652.30
|$151,884.92
|5%
|Solid Waste
|$106,523.04
|$112,914.42
|6%
