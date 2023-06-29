Riley County officials held a news conference announcing arrests on fentanyl-related cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police, prosecutors, and the Drug Enforcement Administration joined to announce arrests in three suspected fentanyl-related overdose cases.

“The DEA recognizes fentanyl to be the gravest threat facing our communities, our families, and our children today and accordingly were making it our agencies priority to attack the cartels internationally that are flooding our streets with this poison and obviously with our state and local counterparts as this investigation shows to take it off our streets,” said Chad Whiteman, DEA representative.

59-year-old Ronald Ince and 37-year-old Nathan Reeves face charges of distribution of a controlled substance causing death for a woman fatal overdose in August 2021. 21-year-old Caziah Self and 21-year-old Daron Jones were arrested for distribution resulting in great bodily harm as those cases happened last summer. Lieutenant Tim Schuck said the arrests are the result of a long process and hard work.

“I’m extremely proud of the members of the SIU unit they have worked tirelessly, they have worked long days, they’ve missed time with their own families, they’ve poured a lot of time and effort and research into these investigations, these investigations did not happen overnight,” said Schuck.

Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson said investigating these cases takes partnerships.

“I want to ensure you that these agencies that I have just spoken of Riley County Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Agency are committed to helping get off the street people that are poisoning, selling poison for a profit, and destroying our children, destroying our families, and destroying our communities,” said Wilkerson.

RCPD Director Brian Peete wants the community to know they aren’t done looking for this deadly drug.

“While we are here today to announce the arrests and charges I assure you our work does not end here. We are fully committed to continuing our relentless pursuit of those responsible for supplying and distributing fentanyl within Riley County, we will leave no stone unturned,” said Peete.

Anyone with information about the distribution of fentanyl can reach out to crime stoppers or the Riley County Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.