Officials open investigation at home in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Details are scarce as an investigation has been opened into the activities at a home in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials are at the scene of an ongoing investigation near 17th and Clay St. on Thursday afternoon, June 29.

Officials said they were called to the area around 1 p.m. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

Officials could be seen coming and going from the residence with two panes broken out of a single large window on the front.

TPD indicated that more information will be made available once the investigation concludes.

