North Topeka traffic stop leads to man’s arrest after drugs, firearm found
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A late-morning traffic stop in North Topeka led to one man’s arrest after officials found he had a felony drug warrant out for his arrest as well as drugs and a gun allegedly in his possession.
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, officials stopped a blue Chevrolet Uplander pulling a trailer with propane tanks in the area of NW Paramore and NW Logan St. for a traffic violation.
During the stop, officials found the driver, later identified as Terry L. Bartley, 65, of Topeka, had a felony drug warrant out for his arrest and no valid driver’s license.
Officials noted that a resulting investigation found illegal drugs and an illegally possessed firearm in Barltey’s possession.
The Sheriff’s Office said Bartley was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana - one prior conviction
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license
- Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Two counts of defective wipers
- Distribution of heroin between 3.5 and 100 grams
- Possession of marijuana
- Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
- Unsafe turning or stopping - failure to give a signal
As of Thursday, Bartley remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond for his drug warrant and no bond listed for the other crimes.
