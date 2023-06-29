North Topeka traffic stop leads to man’s arrest after drugs, firearm found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A late-morning traffic stop in North Topeka led to one man’s arrest after officials found he had a felony drug warrant out for his arrest as well as drugs and a gun allegedly in his possession.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, officials stopped a blue Chevrolet Uplander pulling a trailer with propane tanks in the area of NW Paramore and NW Logan St. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials found the driver, later identified as Terry L. Bartley, 65, of Topeka, had a felony drug warrant out for his arrest and no valid driver’s license.

Officials noted that a resulting investigation found illegal drugs and an illegally possessed firearm in Barltey’s possession.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bartley was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana - one prior conviction

Criminal possession of a weapon

Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Two counts of defective wipers

Distribution of heroin between 3.5 and 100 grams

Possession of marijuana

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Unsafe turning or stopping - failure to give a signal

As of Thursday, Bartley remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond for his drug warrant and no bond listed for the other crimes.

