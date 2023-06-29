North Topeka traffic stop leads to man’s arrest after drugs, firearm found

Terry Bartley
Terry Bartley(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A late-morning traffic stop in North Topeka led to one man’s arrest after officials found he had a felony drug warrant out for his arrest as well as drugs and a gun allegedly in his possession.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, officials stopped a blue Chevrolet Uplander pulling a trailer with propane tanks in the area of NW Paramore and NW Logan St. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials found the driver, later identified as Terry L. Bartley, 65, of Topeka, had a felony drug warrant out for his arrest and no valid driver’s license.

Officials noted that a resulting investigation found illegal drugs and an illegally possessed firearm in Barltey’s possession.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bartley was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana - one prior conviction
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign
  • Two counts of defective wipers
  • Distribution of heroin between 3.5 and 100 grams
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Unsafe turning or stopping - failure to give a signal

As of Thursday, Bartley remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond for his drug warrant and no bond listed for the other crimes.

