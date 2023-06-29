No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No arrests were made after a group of individuals prompted a hospital in Topeka to go under lockdown following a violent morning in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed to 13 NEWS that officials responded to a disturbance outside of Stormont Vail Hospital around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Stormont Vail said that after violent activity in the Capital City early Thursday morning, a group of individuals assembled outside of the hospital. TPD and the security guards were sent to help manage the group.

“For the safety of our patients and team members, we began screening all patients and visitors coming through our Emergency Department doors, and we secured all exterior doors to our facility, which is part of our Emergency Response in situations such as this. All patients seeking care were provided care,” said a Stormont Vail spokesperson.

Officials noted that no arrests were made and no further information has been made available.

Stormont said it is there to take care of all community members and has asked that residents be considerate of team members and the facility as a safe place for medical care and healing.

