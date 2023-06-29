Manhattan boy arrested after girls threatened with knife

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 29, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A boy in Manhattan was arrested after he allegedly threatened two girls he knew with a knife.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, officials were called to the 700 block of Allen Rd. with reports of aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said two juvenile girls reported they had been threatened by a boy they knew at knife-point.

RCPD noted that the boy was arrested for aggravated assault and was processed through juvenile intake. Officials have not released his identity.

