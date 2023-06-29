Kidz Trap Carnival coming to Topeka’s Hillcrest Park
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day of fun is coming to Topeka’s Hillcrest Park.
Kidz Trap is holding its first-ever carnival there. Kisha Bryant visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell us what to expect.
Kidz Trap Carnival begins at Noon Saturday, July 1 at Hillcrest Park, 1800 SE 21st.
Activities will include face painting, a petting zoo, basketball, pool party, and talent show
Admission bands are $10, $20 and $30, with each level offering various level of access to activities.
