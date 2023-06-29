Kidz Trap Carnival coming to Topeka’s Hillcrest Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day of fun is coming to Topeka’s Hillcrest Park.

Kidz Trap is holding its first-ever carnival there. Kisha Bryant visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell us what to expect.

Kidz Trap Carnival begins at Noon Saturday, July 1 at Hillcrest Park, 1800 SE 21st.

Activities will include face painting, a petting zoo, basketball, pool party, and talent show

Admission bands are $10, $20 and $30, with each level offering various level of access to activities.

