Kansas Volunteer Commission selects 6 Kansas nonprofits to join service initiative

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Volunteer Commission has announced six Kansas nonprofit organizations will join the 2023 Service Enterprise initiative to work toward strategically leveraging volunteers to help them meet their organizational mission more effectively and efficiently.

Kansas Volunteer Commission said in July 2019, the Kansas Volunteer Commission became the first Service Enterprise (SE) certified organization in Kansas through a process lead by Points of Light, the world’s largest volunteer service organization. While obtaining this credential, the Commission also trained to become the SE Training hub for the state.

Kansas Volunteer Commission indicated as a training hub, the Commission now leads other organizations through the prestigious SE certification process, a professional development process that trains organizations to strategically leverage volunteers in a way that encourages them to meet their organizational mission more effectively and efficiently.

Kansas Volunteer Commission said since 2021, eight Kansas organizations have received SE certification:

Topeka Habitat for Humanity (September 2021)

Barton Community College Volunteers in Action (October 2021)

United Way of Douglas County (October 2021)

Ballard Center (April 2022)

United Way of Greater Topeka (September 2022)

Douglas County CASA (January 2023)

Johnson County Library (January 2023)

Peace Connections (February 2023)

According to the Kansas Volunteer Commission, the Commission is excited to announce that six additional organizations have been selected to join the 2023 Kansas Service Enteprise Initiative to work toward achieving their SE certification. Funding for this certification process is provided by AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and community volunteerism.

Kansas Volunteer Commission said if successful, the organizations selected to go through the certification process will join the top 11% of nonprofits nationwide that have earned this honor in volunteer management and organizational performance. An SE certification will put the following organizations at the forefront of volunteer development for the state:

Flint Hills Breadbasket

Sunflower Children’s Collective

Kansas CASA Association

Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri

Stormont Vail Health

Harvesters – The Community Food Network

“The Service Enterprise certification process will give the selected organizations a framework and pathway to build capacity by incorporating volunteers at all levels of their work,” said Dr. Jessica Dorsey, executive director of the Kansas Volunteer Commission.

The Kansas Volunteer Commission indicated to earn the certification, nonprofits must complete an extensive organizational assessment; 19 hours of training; 20-plus hours of coaching; intensive planning; and the implementation of change management practices.

Kansas Volunteer Commission noted meeting the certification criteria means that a nonprofit is fully equipped to utilize the time and talent of volunteers to expand and enhance its services.

Kansas Volunteer Commission said the Service Enterprise concept was formed in 2010.

According to the Kansas Volunteer Commission, research conducted by the TCC Group, a national program and evaluation firm, found that organizations operating as Service Enterprises outperform peer organizations on all aspects of organizational effectiveness, and are more adaptable, sustainable and capable of scaling their work. In fact, 80% of Service Enterprise organizations report an increase in both volunteer and skill-based volunteers.

Kansas Volunteer Commission noted Training for the 2023 Kansas cohort will begin in July.

Kansas Volunteer Commission said for more information, please visit www.kanserve.org

