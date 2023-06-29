Kansas Universities speak on Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University officials talked about how they are moving forward after this morning’s ruling.

Washburn’s interim Dean of Law Jeffrey Jackson spoke about the effect on Kansas Universities. Jackson said it shouldn’t affect undergraduate admissions at Washburn especially which holds open admissions. He said it likely won’t affect general admissions in Kansas but may cause a stir for select professional schools within a University.

”Depending on the extent to which they consider race in making their decisions on who to admit so it’s probably going to cause a lot of especially graduate schools across the state to take a look at their policies and to make sure that they comply with what the Supreme Court has said this morning,” said Jackson.

Jackson also mentioned that it’s too early to see what the pros and cons of this decision will be.

