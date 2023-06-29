Kansas Universities speak on Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling

Washburn’s interim Dean of Law Jeffrey Jackson spoke about the effect on Kansas Universities.
Washburn’s interim Dean of Law Jeffrey Jackson spoke about the effect on Kansas Universities.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University officials talked about how they are moving forward after this morning’s ruling.

Washburn’s interim Dean of Law Jeffrey Jackson spoke about the effect on Kansas Universities. Jackson said it shouldn’t affect undergraduate admissions at Washburn especially which holds open admissions. He said it likely won’t affect general admissions in Kansas but may cause a stir for select professional schools within a University.

”Depending on the extent to which they consider race in making their decisions on who to admit so it’s probably going to cause a lot of especially graduate schools across the state to take a look at their policies and to make sure that they comply with what the Supreme Court has said this morning,” said Jackson.

Jackson also mentioned that it’s too early to see what the pros and cons of this decision will be.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE - Eric Perkins
Case dropped after suspect in downtown Topeka shootout pronounced dead
Kasandra Alexander
Fentanyl found in stopped vehicle north of Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
WIBW-TV's News Director Jon Janes has spent nearly 24 years leading the 13 NEWS team.
WIBW-TV’s News Director to retire after 51 years in television news

Latest News

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve salary raises
Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve salary raises
A new $100,000 grant is set to help alleviate the space crisis as well as expand spay and...
$100K grant to help alleviate space crisis at Helping Hands Humane Society
Topeka Zoo says goodbye to female lemur, Cleo, after her passing
No arrests made after lockdown at Topeka hospital following violent morning