Kansas TBT team adds Jamari Traylor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mass Street, a basketball team made up of KU alumni participating in the TBT tournament, has added former KU forward Jamari Traylor to the team.

Traylor played with the Jayhawks from 2013-16, averaging 3.6 points/game and 3.2 rebounds/game over his career.

The #1 seeded team in the Wichita regional already consists of former KU stars such as Thomas Robinson, Keith Langford, Tyshawn Taylor, Marcus Garrett, Dedric Lawson, LaGerald Vick and will be coached by Marcus and Markieff Morris.

The team will begin play on Wednesday, July 19 at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita against ‘We Are D3′.

