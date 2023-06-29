Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opens Toddler Town

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center said the newly constructed Toddler Town is an important part of the museum’s work to get children of all ages outdoors.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center has opened a new permanent exhibit to let toddlers have some fun outside.

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center said the newly constructed Toddler Town is an important part of the museum’s work to get children of all ages outdoors.

The Discovery Center indicated Toddler Town was designed as a miniature version of the larger Discover Center outdoor space. It includes two playhouses, a music garden, a bike trail with balance bikes, and multiple structures to encourage climbing, moving, reaching, and grasping. The area is intended to meet the needs of developing toddlers taking their first steps.

“We listen to our visitors a lot and we surveyed them and one of the things we heard from caregivers is they were looking for a place for those youngest learners,” said President and CEO of Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Dene Mosier. “That birth to three set to be outside, learn to move, and climb, and explore in a place that’s a little more protected.”

The exhibit was sponsored by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation with support from Vaughn Pediatric Dentistry and Security Benefit.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police have confirmed one person has died following a shooting in the 2600 BLK of SE...
One person dead and two others shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
FILE - Eric Perkins
Case dropped after suspect in downtown Topeka shootout pronounced dead
Kasandra Alexander
Fentanyl found in stopped vehicle north of Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023
WIBW-TV's News Director Jon Janes has spent nearly 24 years leading the 13 NEWS team.
WIBW-TV’s News Director to retire after 51 years in television news

Latest News

Gov. Kelly, AG Kobach spar over new transgender law days ahead of taking effect
Gov. Kelly, AG Kobach spar over new transgender law days ahead of taking effect
Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opens Toddler Town
Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opens Toddler Town
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said they and Kansas Department of Wildlife...
Strowbridge Reservoir under blue-green algae watch status in Osage County
Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve salary raises