Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opens Toddler Town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center has opened a new permanent exhibit to let toddlers have some fun outside.

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center said the newly constructed Toddler Town is an important part of the museum’s work to get children of all ages outdoors.

The Discovery Center indicated Toddler Town was designed as a miniature version of the larger Discover Center outdoor space. It includes two playhouses, a music garden, a bike trail with balance bikes, and multiple structures to encourage climbing, moving, reaching, and grasping. The area is intended to meet the needs of developing toddlers taking their first steps.

“We listen to our visitors a lot and we surveyed them and one of the things we heard from caregivers is they were looking for a place for those youngest learners,” said President and CEO of Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Dene Mosier. “That birth to three set to be outside, learn to move, and climb, and explore in a place that’s a little more protected.”

The exhibit was sponsored by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation with support from Vaughn Pediatric Dentistry and Security Benefit.

