Kansans warned to keep an eye on fireworks, grills ahead of Independence Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to keep an eye on their fireworks and grills and have been given a list of safety tips to ensure an Independence Day to remember.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment teamed up with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Safe Kids Kansas to share important safety tips to keep Kansans safe while the celebrate Independence Day in 2023.

In 2022, the KDHE said there were a total of 102 injuries caused by fireworks in the Sunflower State. This is a 43% decrease from 2021. Mostly, the person who ignited the firework was the one to be injured while the most commonly injured body part was the hands.

The Department noted that each age group saw a decrease in injuries - except for a slight increase in 0-3-year-olds. Meanwhile, most injuries were caused by mortars or artillery fireworks as well as parachutes, fountains and spinning items.

“Remember that fireworks are explosives and should be handled with care,” Cherie Sage, director of Safe Kids Kansas, said. “Children should not light fireworks, including sparklers, which burn at a temperature hot enough to melt glass. We encourage parents to let their little ones use glow sticks instead of sparklers and leave the rest to grownups.”

Officials also warned that grilling, while tasty, could also come with its own set of risks. Kansans should ensure grills are used outdoors only and away from homes, deck railings, eaves and overhanging branches. Children and pets should also be kept away from the grill area.

The KDHE said grills should never be left unattended and should be cleaned regularly to prevent grease fires.

“We want everyone to have a fun and safe celebration on Independence Day,” Doug Jorgensen, state fire marshal, said. “Taking a few simple precautions if you’re lighting off fireworks or grilling can ensure that your family and friends are safe and injury free this Fourth of July. If possible, go to a public fireworks display, and let the trained professionals handle the risks.”

Officials gave the following tips to keep Kansans safe as they celebrate:

Have adults supervise children and pets around grills and fireworks.

Designate a child-free safety zone around grills and areas where fireworks are being lit.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Fireworks should only be handled by adults. Consider giving children glow sticks, which also help you see little ones after dark.

Have a water supply ready, such as a bucket of water or a garden hose.

Dispose of used fireworks carefully, as they may reignite.

Keep a first-aid kit available and nearby.

Ignite fireworks outdoors on a flat surface.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never stand over fireworks when lighting or holding a firework in your hand when lighting the fuse and wear eye protection.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never attempt to make your own fireworks.

Officials also warned that bottle rockets are illegal, as well as all fireworks considered explosives. It is a felony to possess, manufacture or use these fireworks as they are extremely dangerous. The use or sale of these banned fireworks is considered a crime.

Officials said it is also illegal to shoot fireworks on or under any vehicle, on any public road, within 50 feet of a fireworks stand or where fireworks are stored and at gas stations or any place with liquid gas - including propane.

In addition, out of respect for veterans when it comes to the individual discharge of fireworks, officials have asked that Kansas keep in mind the noise and stress their activities may cause nearby VA facilities.

