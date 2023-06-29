K-State’s Finister, Jones join Washburn youth basketball camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of Kansas State men’s basketball players stopped by Washburn’s youth basketball camp Wednesday, June 28.

Sophomore guard Dorian Finister and incoming freshman guard Robert Jones helped Washburn’s coach Brett Ballard and players teach local kids about basketball.

Both athletes said they had fun helping Washburn and they signed autographs for the children in attendance as well.

When asked about their upcoming season, they said their goal is to make the Final Four. “Last year, we were in the Elite Eight in New York. We wanted to go to Houston so bad, but we came up short,” Finister said. “This year we all have the same common goal, which is to go to [the Final Four] in Phoenix.”

“The entire [coaching] staff is committed to everybody, including me, to make sure everybody is the best version of themselves,” Jones added. “We always have to make sure we push through and make it to the last destination, which is the championship.”

