Indiana trooper struck and killed during pursuit of suspect

By Evan Harris and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Officials with the Indiana State Police are mourning the death of one of their troopers during police pursuit of a suspect.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70 near the west side of Indianapolis. Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33, was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car around 8:40 p.m., according to a police news release.

Officials say Smith tried to deescalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the car. He was critically injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, WPTA reports.

”This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends and co-workers,” Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said.

The suspect driver involved in the crash and two passengers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith, of Franklin, served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Eric Perkins
Case dropped after suspect in downtown Topeka shootout pronounced dead
Kasandra Alexander
Fentanyl found in stopped vehicle north of Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a press release to 13 News WIBW-TV that...
Walmart robbery suspect taken to hospital after leading pursuit in East Topeka
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) arrested four people on Riley County District Court...
Four arrested for suspected fentanyl-related overdose cases in Riley County
Greater Topeka Partnership officials said a group of local food truck owners partnered to...
More than 15 food trucks to grace Gage Park for Topeka Food Truck Festival

Latest News

FILE
Woman hospitalized after crash with semi’s trailer on Wichita interstate
FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human...
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says
FILE
Teen hospitalized after SUV veers into path of oncoming semi-truck
13 News This Morning At 6AM