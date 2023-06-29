Hoyt firefighters invite community to annual 3rd of July festivities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire officials often will tell you to leave the fireworks to the professionals, so why not have firefighters be the ones behind the display?

That’s what Hoyt has been doing for more than 30 years. Brandy Moszeter visited Eye on NE Kansas to invite everyone to their July 3rd celebration.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. July 3 at Hoyt City Park. They’ll have a barbecue meal available, plus inflatables for the kids and craft vendors. The Hoyt United Methodist Church also will hold its Ice Cream Social from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

The evening culminates with a fireworks display.

