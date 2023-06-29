High school athletes, Hall of Famers honored at annual Topeka & Shawnee Co. Sports Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Sports Awards and Hall of Fame Ceremony was held Wednesday, June 28 at the Washburn Memorial Union.

Four new names were added to the Topeka and Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame in Wednesday’s ceremony:

Chris Barnes - A PBA Tour bowler who graduated from Topeka High School in 1988. Barnes has won 19 PBA Tour Titles and has won over $2.4 million in prize money.

Kevin Bordewick - Washburn Rural’s head volleyball and girl’s basketball coach, who led the volleyball team to its eighth Class 6A state championship in fall 2022 and a runner-up finish for girl’s basketball in spring 2023. He has led WRHS to two girl’s basketball titles in 2019 & 2022.

Crystal Kemp - A women’s basketball star who graduated from Topeka High in 2002 and played collegiately at KU from 2002-06. She led the Trojans to a Class 6A tournament for the first time in 16 years and eventually earned an All-Big 12 First Team honor at KU in her senior year.

Rick Peterson - A sports writer who began his career in 1980, eventually moving to the Topeka Capital-Journal in 1989 covering high school sports. He currently works for TopSports.news and has amassed over 20 awards.

Below are the high school athletes who won the selection of best male and female athletes. To be eligible, athletes must have had a 3.0 GPA and be nominated by the school’s coaches and athletic directors.

Best Athlete

Male - Tre Richardson (Highland Park)

Female - Brooklyn DeLeye (Washburn Rural)

Best Fall Sport Athlete

Male - Joe Otting (Hayden)

Female - Brooklyn DeLeye (Washburn Rural)

Best Winter Sport Athlete

Male - Jaxson Thomas (Seaman)

Female - Addi Broxterman (Washburn Rural)

Best Spring Sport Athlete

Male - Ian and Miles Cusick (Topeka West)

Female - Emmerson Cope (Washburn Rural) & Brinley Dyche (Rossville)

Most Inspirational Athlete

Male - Lenny Njoroge (Topeka West)

Female - Alyssa Droge (Hayden)

Two Washburn Athletes also earned awards as the best athletes:

Male: Grant Bruner (Football)

Female: Jaycee Ginter (Softball)

A full list of nominees and more information on each Hall of Fame inductee can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.