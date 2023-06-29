Ground broken on updates to road to support Panasonic’s 4,000 employees

DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor has helped to break ground on a construction project to update a road that will support the traffic of 4,000 employees at Panasonic’s new plant in De Soto.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, June 29, that she joined U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Representative Sharice Davids (D-KS) to break ground and kick off construction of the De Soto Local Road Improvement Project near the site of the new Panasonic plant.

Gov. Kelly noted that the Kansas Department of Transportation’s 4.5-mile street improvement project will support the $400 billion, 4,000-job Panasonic Energy electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility currently under construction. The project was announced in July 2022.

“Kansas is delivering the transportation infrastructure improvements needed to support the Panasonic facility during its construction and to serve employees, suppliers, and shippers once it is up and running,” Kelly said. “This De Soto project is one more example of why Kansas is truly a winning investment for companies small, large, and mega-sized.”

Other speakers included De Soto Mayor Rick Walker, Johnson Co. Assistant Manager Aaron Otto, Clarkson Construction President Bill Clarkson and Deputy Leader of Panasonic’s Global Mobility Energy Division Allan Swan.

“Panasonic’s $4 billion investment is a game changer for our community, but we must make sure our public systems, from housing to education to infrastructure, can keep up with this growth,” U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids said. “This past March, I worked a construction shift alongside local workers to see how the city was preparing for the new road improvements announced today. With this groundbreaking, folks traveling to the Panasonic plant in the future will be able to do so safely and efficiently.”

The Governor said the infrastructure improvements - which should be completed by late 2024 - update a current 2-lane asphalt road to a divided 4-lane road with curbs, gutters and sidewalks. The work will mostly be conducted along the existing footprint of 103rd St. between Evening Star Rd. and the Lexington Ave./K-10 interchange and a 1-mile section of Astra Pkwy. south of 103rd St.

“Expanding the infrastructure in De Soto will help support the new Panasonic plant and the community,” Sen. Jerry Moran said. “This project is a testament to the state, county, and city working together to invest in the success of Panasonic and attract new businesses to the area.”

Kelly noted that the $61 million construction project has been funded through KDOT’s Economic Development Program as part of the IKE Program. The City of De Soto and Johnson Co. contributed matching funds. Clarkson Construction Co. was chosen to build the project with alternative delivery methods to enable construction to quickly start. g

