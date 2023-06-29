Friends of the Emporia Public Library to host summer book sale

Friends of the Emporia Public Library said the flash summer book sale will be hosted from 9...
Friends of the Emporia Public Library said the flash summer book sale will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21-Saturday, July 22 at 618 Mechanic St., just north of the library. The flash summer book sale is open to everyone.(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends of the Emporia Public Library will host a flash summer book sale.

Friends of the Emporia Public Library said the flash summer book sale will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21-Saturday, July 22 at 618 Mechanic St., just north of the library. The flash summer book sale is open to everyone.

Friends of Emporia Public Library said they will host several book sales each year at the Friends building at 618 Mechanic St. Donations are brought in and sorted throughout the year and then sold to the community. The proceeds will support the Emporia Public Library. Book sale proceeds help fund Kids’ Koncerts, the free Book Page magazine, book club book purchases, phone chargers that are available in the library and more.

According to Friends of the Emporia Public Library, their mission is to provide support for the library’s programs, help the library achieve its mission, and to be an advocate within the community in support of the library.

For more information and to join the Friends of the Emporia Public Library, email friends@emporialibrary.org, visit the website at emporialibrary.org/epl-friends, or stop by the Emporia Public Library at 110 E. Sixth Ave.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Eric Perkins
Case dropped after suspect in downtown Topeka shootout pronounced dead
Kasandra Alexander
Fentanyl found in stopped vehicle north of Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
James Guerrero
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to solicit sexual acts from teen
WIBW-TV's News Director Jon Janes has spent nearly 24 years leading the 13 NEWS team.
WIBW-TV’s News Director to retire after 51 years in television news
FILE
Woman wanted on multiple felony warrants from Kansas and beyond arrested

Latest News

Arrest made after driver in Lawrence chase runs into Douglas Co. deputy
Terry Bartley
North Topeka traffic stop leads to man’s arrest after drugs, firearm found
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Arrest made after driver in Lawrence chase runs into Douglas Co. deputy
Storms in Washington Co. bring down power lines on June 29, 2023.
Washington Co. residents urged to report outages following morning storm