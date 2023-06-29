Friends of the Emporia Public Library to host summer book sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends of the Emporia Public Library will host a flash summer book sale.

Friends of the Emporia Public Library said the flash summer book sale will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21-Saturday, July 22 at 618 Mechanic St., just north of the library. The flash summer book sale is open to everyone.

Friends of Emporia Public Library said they will host several book sales each year at the Friends building at 618 Mechanic St. Donations are brought in and sorted throughout the year and then sold to the community. The proceeds will support the Emporia Public Library. Book sale proceeds help fund Kids’ Koncerts, the free Book Page magazine, book club book purchases, phone chargers that are available in the library and more.

According to Friends of the Emporia Public Library, their mission is to provide support for the library’s programs, help the library achieve its mission, and to be an advocate within the community in support of the library.

For more information and to join the Friends of the Emporia Public Library, email friends@emporialibrary.org, visit the website at emporialibrary.org/epl-friends, or stop by the Emporia Public Library at 110 E. Sixth Ave.

