Fourth of July car show planned again this year at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ed White has been organizing benefit car shows on the Fourth of July at Lake Shawnee for so long he’s lost track of how many he’s actually done.

“At least 10 years,” White says.

Again this year, White will be leading a car show that will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday near Reynolds Lodge at 3315 S.E. Tinman Circle, on the east side of Lake Shawnee. The car show will run in conjunction with the Spirit of Kansas Festival.

“It’s a labor of love,” White said. “A lot of work goes into this, putting a car show on. It takes a lot of energy, willpower and so forth. But I enjoy doing it.”

White says the car show is a great addition to the Spirit of Kansas Festival on the Fourth of July.

“It’s just something to do in that morning,” White said. “It’s a great venue out here. I have to take my hat off to Shawnee County Parks and Rec. They’ve been so good, letting us have the event here.

“But there’s other things going on -- the Blues Festival’s next door. There’ll be a number of vendors set up out here. There’s other things going on out here around the lake, and so they can come here early and they can even stay for the fireworks.”

Over the years, the car shows that White has organized have raised thousands of dollars for local organizations.

This year’s recipient will be the Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka. Officials with Helping Hands said they’re grateful that White selected their organization to receive funds from this year’s car show.

“The last year’s been really, really tough as far as dog intakes,” said Grace Clinton, of Helping Hands. “We’ve been talking with our community about this and what all that means.

“So to have Ed and the organization reach out to us and say that they had selected Helping Hands as the beneficiary for this just meant the absolute world to us, to know that our community cares, that our community supports the work that we’re doing. It just really is going to help us tremendously, to be able to continue taking care of all these pets.”

Emi Griess, of Helping Hands, said the car show not only will help raise funds for the animal shelter but also will raise awareness for the organization.

“Anytime a group or organization chooses us to donate to, we are extremely grateful,” Griess said. “Obviously, the donations will be very helpful to the shelter, but we also love that everybody at the car show’s going to get to hear a little bit about Helping Hands and what our mission is and that there are others out there who care and support us and want to help people and pets, so we hope to get the word out to even more people.”

Registration for this year’s car show will take place starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday near Reynolds Lodge, on the east side of Lake Shawnee.

White said he’s hopeful up to 150 cars will take part in the event. There is a $20 cost for each vehicle entering the car show, and all makes and models are welcome.

Judging at the car show will begin at noon with awards given out at 3 p.m.

There is no charge for spectators wishing to look at the cars.

For more information, call 785-640-9915.

