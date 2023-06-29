Foundation pays off mortgage of family left behind by soldier killed in Baghdad

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Gold Star mother and daughter in Westmoreland will never have to worry about another mortgage payment after it was completely paid off by a national organization.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Thursday, June 29, that in honor of Independence Day, it has completely paid off the mortgage of a home in Westmoreland belonging to the family of Army Private First Class William “Chris” Johnson.

“July 4th is a day we celebrate America’s freedom with barbeques, beach days, and fireworks. All things we can enjoy because of our brave first responders and military members who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Today we honor the memory of those heroes who gave up their lives by ensuring the families they left behind can stay in their homes,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

On June 12, 2007, the Foundation noted that PFC Johnson was killed when his vehicle hit an IED in Baghdad. He started to serve his community after he graduated high school as a volunteer firefighter and was incredibly proud of the role.

Officials indicated that Johnson joined the Army as a result of 9/11 because he wanted to serve his country and make a difference. He enlisted in 2005 and was assigned to the 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley.

“When I was told Tunnel to Towers was going to pay off my mortgage I thought it had to be a joke. It wasn’t. A big weight had been lifted off my shoulders,” said Megan Johnson. “Chris loved the 4th of July, so it is quite fitting that we get this amazing present on the 4th.”

The Foundation said Johnson left behind his wife, Megan, and a daughter which he never got to meet as she was pregnant when he was killed. It has now ensured the two will always have a place to call home.

