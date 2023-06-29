Family Service & Guidance, Valeo gain certifications to better collaborate on mental health services

Valeo Behavioral Health Care and Family Service and Guidance Center both earned designation as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local mental health facilities will add a new certification on July 1.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) has given provisional approval for Valeo Behavioral Health Care and Family Service and Guidance Center (FSGC) to become Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC). Valeo and FSGC are two of nine clinics that will be certified this year.

FSGC CEO Kathy Mosher and Valeo CEO Bill Persinger visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how the having both facilities earn the certification will allow them to better collaborate, and improve access to a continuum of mental health services across the age spectrum.

The organizations also expect to be able to expand crisis services and outreach efforts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

