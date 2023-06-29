Envista celebrates new remodel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union celebrated a remodel at one of its Topeka locations.

The Belle Branch underwent a heavy makeover, completely redoing the inside. Envista says the changes make for a better customer experience.

“Really this is an investment in the Envista experience,” Envista Assistant VP of Marketing Jaycee Burns said. “We’re here to provide a warm and welcoming space for the community and our customers.”

The Belle Branch is located at 2120 SW Belle Ave.

