Envista celebrates new remodel

Envista says the changes make for a better customer experience.
Envista says the changes make for a better customer experience.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union celebrated a remodel at one of its Topeka locations.

The Belle Branch underwent a heavy makeover, completely redoing the inside. Envista says the changes make for a better customer experience.

“Really this is an investment in the Envista experience,” Envista Assistant VP of Marketing Jaycee Burns said. “We’re here to provide a warm and welcoming space for the community and our customers.”

The Belle Branch is located at 2120 SW Belle Ave.

