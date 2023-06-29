Engaged Kansas grows with addition of rural leadership, bankers association

Kansas Farm Bureau said Engaged Kansas has added Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership (KARL)...
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Engaged Kansas has grown with the addition of rural leadership and bankers association.

Kansas Farm Bureau said Engaged Kansas has added Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership (KARL) and the Kansas Bankers Association (KBA) to its coalition of organizations that are encouraging and supporting civic-minded people to consider local public service.

“There are many great organizations across Kansas developing resources for citizens to run for and engage in local civic government,” says Brenden Wirth, Kansas Farm Bureau director of political affairs. “Engaged Kansas is a hub for these like-minded organizations to share those tools.”

Kansas Farm Bureau said other Engaged Kansas partners include the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas, Kansas Association of Counties, Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas Chamber, Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Leadership Center and League of Kansas Municipalities.

“Engaged Kansas is a beacon of hope and inspiration for all who believe in the power of engaged citizenship,” says KARL President Jill Zimmerman. “Fostering and creating a culture of civic minded leadership is a must do for Kansans who dare to lead and serve. Empowering individuals to become catalyst of positive change, driving progress, and creating a more vibrant and inclusive Kansas for all is an effort we are proud to support.”

With more than 6,000 elected positions on schools boards, county commissions and municipal governments across the state, Kansas Farm Bureau indicated Engaged Kansas exists to demystify the process of becoming a public servant while helping develop leaders who will drive progress from the ground up.

“The banking industry recognizes the importance of political engagement in every Kansas community and is invested in keeping those communities strong and vibrant,” says Doug Wareham, president and CEO of the Kansas Bankers Association. “KBA is proud to partner with the Engaged Kansas coalition dedicated to encouraging local leaders to step forward and accept the challenge of public service in every corner of Kansas.”

Since its launch in February, Kansas Farm Bureau noted more than 1,100 visitors to www.EngagedKansas.org have learned how they can best help their community through the nonpartisan, nonpolicy resources offered by these partner organizations.

