Electric bike, laptop stolen in separate Manhattan theft, burglary cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An electric bike and a laptop were stolen in a separate theft and burglary in Manhattan resulting in a total loss of nearly $3,000.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, officials were called to the 500 block of Admiral Way in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 57-year-old man who reported his Twisted Tech electric bike with an extra battery was stolen from outside of his apartment.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $2,000.

Then, around noon, officials said they were called to the 900 block of Laramie St. with reports of a burglary. When they arrived here, they found a 54-year-old man who reported his house had been broken into while he was out of town.

RCPD indicated that an HP laptop was stolen from inside the home, costing the victim about $950.

Anyone with information about either crime should report it to RPCD at 785-537-2112 it the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

