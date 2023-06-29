Car veers into tree in early-morning rural Linn Co. crash sending one to hospital

LINN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was taken to a Kansas City hospital after his car collided with a tree in an early-morning crash in rural Linn Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, emergency crews were called to the intersection of County Road 2100 and Iliff Rd. - about 8 miles west of La Cygne - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Bradley D. Coker, 22, of Pleasanton, had been headed west on 2100 Rd., when the car veered off the road into the north ditch.

KHP said the car collided with a tree and came to a stop. Coker was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.