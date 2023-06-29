Three people shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka

Authorities are investigating after a shooting sent 3 people to the hospital.
Authorities are investigating after a shooting sent 3 people to the hospital.(Eric Ives)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting that involved three victims.

The shooting was reported early Thursday morning, just after midnight at the Pine Ridge Apartments.

They have not confirmed the conditions of any of the victims at this time.

We will post more information as it becomes available.

