Three people shot in Thursday morning shooting in Topeka
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting that involved three victims.
The shooting was reported early Thursday morning, just after midnight at the Pine Ridge Apartments.
They have not confirmed the conditions of any of the victims at this time.
We will post more information as it becomes available.
